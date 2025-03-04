Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla is undoubtably the face of South Africa’s amapiano. The same point can be made for dancehall legend Sean Paul when discussing Jamaica. So, the idea of the pair collaborating has long since been a dream of international music lovers.

Well, that moment is now. Today (March 3), Tyla’s official music video for “Push 2 Start Remix” featuring Sean Paul was finally shared to YouTube. Despite the growing online discourse around Tyla’s frequent use of popular references, for this video it was only right.

With the responsibility of bridging both parties rich sonic, dance, and fashion histories, Tyla was sure to pay homage to what has come before her. The most obvious being the subtle nods to Paul’s iconic 2002 music video for “I’m Still In Love with You” featuring Sasha.

From the quick camera cuts and vibrantly colorful backdrops to the strategic use of background dancers, Tyla’s “Push 2 Start Remix” video is a tantalizing throwback to 2000s Caribbean dance culture.

Fans in the comment section were not shy about expressing their love for the visual.

“It’s giving ‘Rude Boy’ (by Rihanna) meets ‘I’m Still In Love With You’ (by Sean Paul) with a twist of Tyla🔥,” wrote one user.

“Tyla is bringing us back to the 2000s celebrities that we didn’t experience because we were kids, as a Gen Zs. 😭😭,” penned another.

“Giving early 2000s dancehall riddim days,” chimed another.

Watch Tyla’s official music video for “Push 2 Start Remix” featuring Sean Paul above.