Tyler The Creator isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He’s also not afraid to look back and own up to faults in his past conduct.

In a recent interview on Mavericks With Mav Carter, Tyler spoke about seeing the Netlfix series Painkillers and how it changed his perspective on Eminem’s album Recovery. Tyler said (find the video clip here):

“When [Recovery] came out, I f*cking hated it. Hated it, publicly was like, ‘This sh*t is wack,’ didn’t like it. And after watching [Painkillers], I felt so bad about those tweets and things like that, because thinking from his perspective, someone like me publicly saying that stuff and him getting off drugs and being clean and getting to a point in life where that’s behind him, and me implying, ‘Nah, this sh*t is wack.’ He probably felt like I was attacking him. I thought I was just like, ‘I don’t like the music.’ He was in a different part of his life and probably felt like I was attacking him. And now I feel so bad about saying that stuff because my perspective was so limited. And I love him; That dude taught me how to rap. I learned how to put words together in rhythm because of some of the Eminem stuff I was hearing.”

He added later, “If I ever see him, I want to tell him that.”