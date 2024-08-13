More than a lot of people in hip-hop, Tyler The Creator is somebody who puts every creative fiber into his work and continues to push boundaries with his music. So, when he sees rappers taking an easy path or disrespecting the work, it bothers him.

In an advance clip from an upcoming episode of SpringHill’s Mavericks With Mav Carter podcast (watch it here), Tyler says:

“I don’t want to seem like a hater — sometimes I have hater energy, because I just think I’m that good. […] I love this art form so much, bro, and there’s so many n****s out right now that aren’t musicians, that are getting treated like musicians because they make meme records. [They will] publicly be like, ‘I don’t give a f*ck about music, I just do this sh*t for money.’ It’s a Spider-Man meme of, like, the next n****. When every publication is like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s put that out,’ you taking up space for n****s like me.”

On a lighter note, Tyler was recently the victim of a Billie Eilish prank. She called him and told him that she had pooped her pants while on a date (she hadn’t, of course), and his immediate response was, “Fire. Honestly? Fire. You deserve it.”