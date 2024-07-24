Elle does a video series called “Phoning It In,” where they get their celebrity guest to prank call some of their famous contacts. Billie Eilish is the latest participant, and her call to Tyler The Creator is pure gold.

The show gives Eilish some prank prompts to go with, but she got to do her own prank idea for Tyler. So, she decided to tell him she was calling him from the bathroom on a date because she pooped her pants.

Tyler was on one right away, as he answered the call, “‘Sup, gay man?” After Eilish fed him the poop lie, he quickly responded, “Fire. Honestly? Fire. You deserve it.”

Eilish, through laughter, told Tyler she didn’t know what to do and asked if she could go to his house. He eventually said yes before wanting to go over the poop story again. Eilish told him she thought it was a fart, and he replied, “Bro, you don’t… you don’t stop once you feel it?”

She then gave up the gag and told him he was being pranked. After some silence, Tyler responded, “That’s amazing. That’s the content that they’re doing for journalism now? Nice.” He added, “Look, I sharted like two months ago.”

The overall theme of that and Eilish’s other prank calls is the prank victims were all very kind. Margot Robbie was super supportive in trying to help Eilish find a new place to shoot a music video, her label head Justin Libliner looked out for Eilish’s well being when she told him she wanted to quit music, and Dakota Johnson did her best to help when Eilish wanted advice about being cast to play a baby in a movie.

The whole video’s pretty fun, so check it out above.