The 2024 MTV VMAs are set to air live from New York’s UBS Arena on September 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Before then, though, there’s one big bit of info that has just been unveiled: the nominees.

Taylor Swift leads the pack with 10 total nods (as Variety notes), while Post Malone has nine and Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem, and Ariana Grande have six each. SZA and Megan Thee Stallion also both have five apiece.

There’s fan voting for 15 categories, and that’s open now until August 30 (although Best New Artist will be open until September 10). More information on voting is available here.

As for what you’d be voting on, find the full list of nominees below.