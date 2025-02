At the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota last night (February 4), Tyler The Creator kicked off his anticipated Chromakopia: The World Tour. For fans planning to attend a future show, yesterday’s setlist might be of interest.

Per setlist.fm, Tyler played a massive 30-song set, and the most-represented album, of course, was Chromakopia, although hits from his other projects were sprinkled throughout the evening.

Check out the setlist below, followed by Tyler’s upcoming tour dates.