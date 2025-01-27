The Best Of Hip-Hop From The 2024 Uproxx Music Critics Poll

Hip-hop is well-represented in the 2024 Uproxx Critics Poll, in a year defined as much by conflict as anything else. This is the 7th annual version of the poll, in which nearly 300 music critics from across the industry weighed in. The conflict between Drake and Kendrick Lamar produced no fewer than four of respondents’ top songs of the year, while Kendrick’s combative surprise release GNX only fell short of the top favorite because Charli XCX’s Brat had a whole summer to stick in the collective consciousness. 2024 was the year the popular and critical consensus dovetailed, but it was also a year of unexpected breakouts, sharp stylistic swings, and the resurgence of regional aesthetics in rap. You may notice that the Los Angeles area returned to widespread prominence with an insular, exclusive approach redolent of the “for us, by us” philosophy. If “Not Like Us” was the prevailing sentiment in hip-hop, it was a sentiment everyone could get behind; community over commerce, authenticity over mass appeal. The real is back. Be sure to check out the full poll here, and below, explore some of the artists who stood out the most this year.

Kendrick Lamar Yeah, I know: Obvious, right? But remember: at the beginning of their tiff, any number of fans believed that Drake had a chance, that he’d learned his lesson from the embarrassment he’d suffered five years before at the hands of Pusha T. Even then, Pusha’s follow-up album barely moved the needle on the charts. Kendrick, on the other hand, turned his victory lap against Drake — who he’d pretty soundly buried in one flurry of back-to-back disses traded in a single night — into a year-long celebration of West Coast dominance, a revitalization of LA hip-hop culture, and a slew of catchphrases that have reverberated through pop culture ever since. That’s why he’s all over the list, placing at No. 1 on the songs list with “Not Like Us,” with additional appearances at No. 5 and 10 for rough-and-ready tracks “Euphoria” and “Like That” to go with a No. 2 for GNX on the albums poll. Doechii It took a few years, but the inevitable breakout I predicted for Doechii back in 2021 finally arrived — and did so in force, thanks to a cavalcade of imaginative visuals and a fiery, yet relatable rollout full of nods to Black girl magic, putting Alligator Bites Never Heal at No. 3 on the albums poll. Meanwhile, in typical Top Dawg fashion, her label went all out on its awareness campaign, ensuring that not a single week went by after the release of Doechii’s debut mixtape without a live performance, music video, or viral moment, locking her in as the breakout artist of the year.

Tyler The Creator Prior to the blitzkrieg release of his eighth studio album Chromakopia, Tyler had been something of a known factor. Or, at least, that’s what the rap establishment had convinced itself. Leave it to the Odd Futurian to hit a grand slam for the umpteenth time in his increasingly unlikely career of home run hits. Tapping back into his roots — both those forged from his parental heritage and his upbringing on the South LA streets — allowed Tyler to present some of his most personal and weirdly accessible material to date, which wound up with placements at No. 7 on the albums poll, and No. 13 for “Noid” on the music videos. GloRilla If GloRilla wasn’t the breakout artist that Doechii was, it was only down to the fact that she’d had her own breakout a year before. But rap is a “what have you done for me lately” sort of business, and for a bit, it looked like the streets (i.e., the rap literati on social media) had turned their collective back on the Memphis upstart. But then, she dropped “Yeah Glo!” (No. 20 on our songs poll). Then, “TGIF.” Then, “Whatchu Kno About Me,” featuring her ostensible replacement Sexyy Red. It became abundantly apparent that Ms. Gloria Hallelujah Woods was here to stay. THEN, she dropped her debut album, Glorious which is the 25th favorite album in our poll, just a few months after fan-favorite mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang. Maybe that’ll teach the skeptics to give praise where it’s due.