Tyler The Creator is a rather animated emcee. However, one illustrator and animator are taking this up a notch. Ali Graham, the mind behind a viral Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” game, has used Tyler The Creator as his latest muse.

Graham’s latest animated goodies, Tyler The Game, allows fans of the “Sticky” musician to blend their love for gaming with each of Tyler’s creative era. In the game’s trailer (viewable here), viewers see a reimagination of Tyler’s albums Flower Boy and Wolf. Quests modeled after Chromakopia‘s “Noid” and Wolf‘s “IFHY” visuals are also featured in the trailer.

Although the game’s desktop only demo is limited in range, Graham has big plans for the future once its fundraising goals are met. In a statement posted on the website, Graham discussed his mission with the game. “We want to create the ultimate celebration of the genius of Tyler The Creator in video game form,” he wrote. “With playable levels inspired by the colorful and magical worlds created through his music, albums and videos. The idea is the ‘game-ify’ some of his most iconic moments from his career – whether its jumping through giant bee-filled sunflower fields (‘Flower Boy’) riding his bike through the woods (‘Wolf’), avoiding overenthusiastic fans (‘Noid’) or escaping getting burnt to a crisp (‘IFHY’).”

You can play Tyler The Game’s demo over on its official website. Find more information here.