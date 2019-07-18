Tyler The Creator Wishes Someone Would Have Told Him To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ Earlier In His Career

Tyler The Creator has come a long way from his “kill people, burn sh*t, f*ck school” days as the rabble rousing leader of the Odd Future collective. It’s easy to see the ways in which he’s mellowed out from Bastard to Igor, as both his sound and persona have matured. So easy, in fact, that Tyler himself pointed out the difference during an enlightening interview with Zane Lowe today, telling the Beats 1 Radio host he feels if he’d started later, he could be a “god” in music.

“I think everyone’s dumb until they’re 25,” he joked. “If I had started making music at 24, if I started at Flower Boy, I would be a God.” Although Lowe does try to make a case for Tyler’s first few albums, Tyler expands on his theory, pointing out exactly what it was he thought made them less interesting than Flower Boy or Igor: “If it was sixty or sixty-five percent cool, it was thirty-five percent of ‘Dammit Tyler, just shut the f*ck up. I didn’t realize I should stop yelling on songs till I was 24. I was like, ‘Why the f*ck didn’t ya’ll tell me to stop f*cking yelling all the damn time?'”

Tyler also revealed that Jack White made an uncredited appearance on Igor, reflected on fame and how “dark” his last album is, and how his relationships have remained solid throughout the duration of his career. He also jokes that he “ruined so many songs” on Igor thanks to his gruff voice. You can check out the full interview above.

