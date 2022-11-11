Justin Timberlake‘s solo debut album, Justified turned 20 last Saturday (November 5), and Tyler The Creator has taken to Twitter to celebrate the album’s anniversary. Today (November 10), he shared a tweet noting that the album is one of his all-time favorites, noting its strong songwriting and production.

“started a long write up about it but didnt finish it,” said Tyler. “JUSTIFIED turned 20 this year. a favorite album of mine. SEÑORITA bridge, the structure of NOTHING ELSE, the last minute of LAST NIGHT. very special album. christmas 2002 was one of the greatest moments of my life. 20!

started a long write up about it but didnt finish it. JUSTIFIED turned 20 this year. a favorite album of mine. SEÑORITA bridge, the structure of NOTHING ELSE, the last minute of LAST NIGHT. very special album. christmas 2002 was one of the greatest moments of my life. 20! — T (@tylerthecreator) November 10, 2022

This isn’t the first time Tyler has shown Justified love. Back in March of 2016, Timberlake posted an image of himself in the studio with Pharrell. Pharrell produced the bulk of Justified, alongside Chad Hugo, so this image led fans to believe that Timberlake was revisiting the sounds of his debut.

When Tyler saw the picture of Timberlake and Pharrell, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“OH MY F*CKING GOD YES F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK,” he said in a tweet.

Perhaps we may hear those vintage Timberlake sounds soon. On the album’s anniversary, Timberlake recalled working on the album with Pharrell, Hugo, and Timbaland. He ended his post saying, “Can’t wait for you to hear what we’re all working on now.”