Tyler, The Creator is wrapping up the overseas leg of his Chromakopia tour, but once he does so, it sounds like he may not be hitting the road again for a good, long while. While performing in the Philippines, Tyler hinted at a hiatus that could end up being permanent.

“I’m excited to go home and think about if I’ll ever really tour again, because I’m fucking not 20 no more,” he told the crowd in Quezon City. “I can’t lie to y’all. I’m at that part of my life where, man, I’ve done enough. Let me go take a very, very, very, very long break.”

While “enough” might be a judgment call, Tyler has certainly done plenty in the past eight years, elevating his craft with Flower Boy and surpassing expectations with each subsequent release. His latest album, Don’t Tap The Glass, came out just nine months after its predecessor, Chromakopia; prior to both, T collected a pair of Best Rap Album Grammys, turned his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival into one of the best music festivals in the world, and put his stamp on the fashion and design industries in the process.

As for the future, he’s officially kicking off his formal acting career under his real name, Tyler Okonma, with the Timothy Chalamet vehicle Marty Supreme later this year. So, even if he has finished the musical wunderkind segment of his career, you can bet you’ll be seeing a lot more of Tyler in the future.