Tyler, The Creator Is The Best Example Of Letting Creators Be Creative

Tyler, The Creator is on a generational roll right now. Since 2017’s Flower Boy, each of his albums have introduced outstanding new sounds, aesthetics, and personas to his oeuvre, and each one has been warmly received by both critics and fans. He’s won multiple Grammys, sold out arena tours, and with each release, effortlessly topped the Billboard 200.

And today, he’s extended that run with the release of his ninth studio album, Don’t Tap The Glass. What’s crazy is he only announced the project three days prior to its release while still on tour for his last one, Chromakopia. While I praised his rollout and release strategy for that album at the time, the fact that he doubled down just shows his belief in doing things his own way.

What truly gasts my flabbers about it all, though, is that Tyler might be the only artist to come from hip-hop who gets to do this. By “this,” I don’t only mean play fast and loose with album releases and promotion schedules, but also to so wildly experiment with sonics and visuals in an increasingly risk-averse creative climate. The endless pursuit of shareholder value and growth has stymied practically any sort of exploration in the musical landscape (especially at Tyler’s echelon) in recent years, but the Hawthorne, California native remains mysteriously, thankfully immune.

And his successes should be a wake-up call to the corporate commercial interests that seek to exploit art and entertainment for capitalistic purposes. Tyler, The Creator is what you get when you let the creators (ahem) be creative.

To be fairer to the spreadsheet surfers than they’d ever be to any of us working stiffs, I get it. Predictability of return on investment, in their minds, largely depends upon replicable wins. If it works, do it again ’til it doesn’t. Taking risks is a sucker’s game; Leaps of faith could leave you free-falling with no parachute. But the music industry has never really operated by conventional wisdom and regular-people logic; It’s Looney Tunes rules a lot of the time.

Just consider the foundation on which hip-hop, the baseline for Tyler’s musical influences, began; kids with the first digital musical equipment, much of it of dubious provenance, using that equipment “wrong” to invent record scratching, sampling, dub tapes, and rapping where singing had powered so much of popular music. Then, when the prevailing style was party rap, here comes gangsta rap. Then, when gangsta rap dominated the scene, Kanye West appeared to turn the business on its ear. Then came his musical progeny, both direct and indirect.

Tyler is just one of those, a musical omnivore just as likely to sample an obscure European jazz sample to spit vicious battle raps over as he is to bang out a bewildering synth symphony and sing about making his earth shake with an incomprehensible verse from one of rap’s maddest mad scientists. On Don’t Tap The Glass, he says, he wanted to encourage young Black men especially to be able to dance, to move their bodies again (I’ve written about this before) in a world of intense surveillance and increased scrutiny.