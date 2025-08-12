Tyler, The Creator has been known for putting out some imaginative visuals for his songs and albums, but rarely has one been so unabashedly horny as the video for “Sugar On My Tongue.”

Taking inspiration from rave culture, BDSM, and the bathroom from The Substance, it’s a wild ride that really leans into the yearning of a fresh crush, the dance aspirations of Tyler’s Don’t Tap The Glass album, and his weirder surrealistic impulses.

Tyler dons a latex gimp suit and dances out of his pants by the end (don’t worry, there’s a mosaic over any naughty bits), and then chucks out a comedically erotic (or erotically comedic) idea that … kinda works, considering the song’s lyrics. I’m not gonna spoil it for you.

Tyler recently told Zane Lowe he “just wanted to be silly again” after unpacking some heavy subjects on his last album, Chromakopia, and the video for “Sugar On My Tongue” certainly fits the criteria.

Don’t Tap The Glass became Tyler’s fourth release to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, so it seems like his fans are more than happy to go along with him.

You can watch the “Sugar On My Tongue” video above.

Don’t Tap The Glass is out now via Columbia Records. Get it here.