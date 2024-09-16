The Odd Future collective is taking over Hollywood. The Bear star Lionel Boyce is getting nominated for Emmys, Jasper Dolphin is part of the Jackass family, and now Tyler The Creator is making his feature-length film debut.

The “WusYaName” rapper has joined the cast of Marty Supreme, an upcoming A24 film from director Josh Safdie that also stars Timothée Chalamet and the queen of Goop herself, Gwyneth Paltrow. Maybe this time she’ll remember being in the movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “plot details remain under wraps, but while it was previously rumored to be loosely inspired by a pro ping-pong player, the movie is said to be a fictionalized original film.”

Tyler previously starred in Adult Swim’s sketch series Loiter Squad and he also co-created The Jellies! with Boyce. Maybe he can ask Funny People scene stealer Eminem for some acting tips after he recently made nice with the rapper after trashing his 2010 album, Recovery.

“When [Recovery] came out, I f*cking hated it,” Tyler confessed. “Hated it, publicly was like, ‘This sh*t is wack,’ didn’t like it. And after watching [Painkillers], I felt so bad about those tweets and things like that, because thinking from his perspective, someone like me publicly saying that stuff and him getting off drugs and being clean and getting to a point in life where that’s behind him, and me implying, ‘Nah, this sh*t is wack.’ He probably felt like I was attacking him.”