Back in July, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” then claimed the top spot the next week, but after that, it was all Shaboozey for a long time. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” went on to spend 14 consecutive weeks at No. 1, since the chart dated July 27. Now, after 15 total weeks, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is no longer No. 1.

On the chart dated November 2, Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” debuts in the top spot, knocking Shaboozey down to No. 2.

Ultimately, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has spent more time at No. 1 than any other song in 2024; The next closest is Post Malone and Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” which enjoyed six weeks on top this year. On the all-time list for most weeks at No. 1, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is behind only Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” (19 weeks); Wallen’s “Last Night”; Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito”; and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” (16 weeks each). It’s also tied with Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at 15 weeks.

Elsewhere on the chart, Bruno Mars and Rosé’s “APT.” has the week’s biggest debut at No. 8. Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With A Smile” is also at No. 4, making this the first week Mars has had two top-10 singles since 2013, with “When I Was Your Man” and “Locked Out Of Heaven.”