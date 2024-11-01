Ahead of his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, Tyler The Creator performed in Boston on Halloween for a special “30 Minutes Of Chromakopia” concert. It’s exactly what it sounds like: 30 minutes of the former Odd Future member’s new album, Chromakopia. During the show, the “Sticky” rapper addressed certain Taylor Swift fans trying to “cancel” him over old lyrics after he (briefly) dethroned her on the global Spotify Top Artists chart.

“I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass,” he said. “Bringing up old lyrics, b*tch, go listen to ‘Tron Cat,’ I don’t give a f*ck. They gonna bring out the old me.”

You can watch the footage here.

Tyler has brought up Swift multiple times in his songs. On “Fish,” from 2011’s Goblin, he rapped, “B*tches running ’round down, p*ssy take a trip / Make her strip, got my d*ck harder than the unzip / Tyler swiftly slips his d*ck inside of Taylor Swift’s slit / Round trip in that p*ssy, here comes a ticket.” Earlier in the album, on “Nightmare,” he goes, “Love? I don’t get none, that’s why I’m so hostile to the kids that get some / My father called me to tell me he loved me / I’d have a better chance of gettin’ Taylor Swift to f*ck me.”

To see the dates for Tyler The Creator’s Chromakopia tour, head here.