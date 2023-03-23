Here Are The Ultra Music Festival Set Times For 2023

Ultra Music Festival — one of the biggest EDM-centric festivals in the US — returns this weekend with a lineup headlined by some of the genre’s biggest names, including Martin Garrix, Marshmello, and Swedish House Mafia. The Miami-based festival begins this Friday, March 24 at Bayfront Park, and continues through to Sunday, March 26. The set times for all seven stages at the festival were announced earlier this week, and you can check those out below.

Friday, March 24, the festival begins at 4:00 pm and runs until midnight. On Saturday, March 25, the gates will open at 12 noon, with headliner Marshmello taking the main stage at 10:45 pm. Finally, on Sunday, the festival will end at 10:00 pm, with Swedish House Mafia closing things out at 8:45 pm.

This week’s event marks the second Ultra Music Festival since the long-running festival — first established in 1999 — was canceled in 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, the 2021 event was also pulled due to concerns of a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus. The festival resumed in 2022 with an attendance total of 165,000 and a lineup including Kygo, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, and Gareth Emery. Hardwell closed out the festival.

The Ultra Music Festival website currently touts general admission tickets as “99% sold out” but that still leaves one percent for latecomers. Check out the website for more information and see the set times below.