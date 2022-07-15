While the progressive house supergroup known as Swedish House Mafia has been performing together for almost 15 years, they only just released their debut full length album this year, in Paradise Again. The trio of Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello featured a number of vocalists on the album from The Weeknd and ASAP Rocky, to Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake. But lately, it’s been the track “Heaven Takes You Home,” featuring British singer Connie Constance that’s been on heavy rotation on dance floors and music festivals across the globe.

Today, Swedish House Mafia released a video for the song, directed by Constance and just like the song, it celebrates the beauty of life’s daily occurrences and how music guides her through all the wins. “Tell them how you backflip from tragic, show them how to struggle, make magic,” Constance sings. She shared a thoughtful statement on the collaboration and the video:

“It’s been the most incredible journey working with Swedish House Mafia,” states Constance. “From creating a beautiful song that is so dear to me, to then directing the video, I cannot be grateful enough for how empowering this process has been. Everyone you will see in this video and even most of the crew has changed my life in some shape or form which feels propitious as this song is currently doing the same. I wanted to create a video for SHM that might be shown at a wedding or sadly a funeral. All the best bits, and the best people. It’s not the London eye or the River Thames that makes London. It’s the people that keep the culture so diverse and the energy so dynamic. I hope this video gives an insight to the young dreamers in the city and how together we help each-other pass all limitations and take over the world…. until heaven takes you home and you’ve got the most triumphant story to tell.”

Watch the video for “Heaven Is Here (Connie’s Lens)” above and check out the dates for Swedish House Mafia’s upcoming Paradise Again Tour here.