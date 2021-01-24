For the second straight year, officials at Ultra Music Festival has reportedly canceled their upcoming showcase as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The news was shared by Billboard just ten months after the festival canceled its 2020 show. After Ultra Music Festival canceled last year’s show, organizers for the festivals did not reveal a new lineup for their 2021 edition which, according to Billboard, led many to believe that a festival this year was very unlikely. The festival’s hope is that they will be able to make a return next year as they’ve already begun working with the city of Miami to secure a new date.

“We anticipate that the City will again invoke the Force Majeure clause. We respectfully request the rescheduled dates to be March 25, 26, and 27, 2022,” the festival’s attorney Sandy York said in a statement shared by Billboard. York added that Ultra’s payment obligations to Miami “be deemed modified to correspond with the rescheduled dates.” The plan for the 2022 festival is for it to take place at the Bayfront Amphitheater on March 25-27.

Ultra’s 2020 cancellation resulted in a class-action lawsuit from ticketholders who were upset that the festival opted to rollover tickets to 2021 rather than offer refunds. In November, a judge in Florida’s district court reportedly ruled that the lawsuit filed against the festival to go into arbitration where it has remained ever since.