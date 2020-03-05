People and organizations around the world are taking precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and now it appears Ultra Music Festival is following suit. According to the Miami Herald, the event — originally and still officially set to take place from March 20 to 22 — has reportedly been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, potentially for a full year, which would effectively cancel this year’s fest. Billboard also confirmed the Miami Herald‘s report.

The decision was reportedly reached on Wednesday morning, during a meeting between Miami’s elected leaders and Ultra representatives. An official announcement has yet to be made because details are still being finalized, including the length of the delay. An announcement is expected to be made on Friday morning.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the Herald, “The decision was made to postpone it.” District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes also said, “I agreed with the decision to postpone it.”

That said, Carlos A. Giménez, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, insists that no major events, including Ultra, have been canceled. On Tuesday (March 3), he tweeted, “We’re not canceling any major events in Miami-Dade County, such as Ultra, following the guidance from Florida’s Surgeon General on #Coronavirus.” Following the Herald report, Giménez was asked if Ultra is going to be postponed, and he responded, “Nothing has changed as of this afternoon. Remember to follow our twitter page and also the City of Miami’s for updates.”

We’re not canceling any major events in Miami-Dade County, such as Ultra, following the guidance from Florida’s Surgeon General on #Coronavirus. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) March 3, 2020

Nothing has changed as of this afternoon. Remember to follow our twitter page and also the City of Miami's for updates. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) March 4, 2020

Ultra wouldn’t be the first music event to be canceled due to the coronavirus, as many artists have canceled concerts as a precautionary measure.