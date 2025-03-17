It was only a matter of time until Universal Music Group filed a motion to dismiss Drake’s defamation lawsuit against the label for promoting Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” But what a doozy of a response it is, even going as far as using Drake’s own words against him.

In documents filed earlier today, according to Variety, UMG said Drake only filed his lawsuit because he “lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated.”

“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds,” it continued. “Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

Elsewhere, UMG’s legal team notes that Drake himself co-signed a 2022 open letter condemning the literal interpretation of rap lyrics for legal purposes. “Drake was right then and is wrong now,” the motion reads, suggesting that Drake is trying to have it both ways when it comes to literal reading of lyrics. “Complaint’s unjustified claims against UMG are no more than Drake’s attempt to save face for his unsuccessful rap battle with Lamar.”

Universal had previously called the lawsuit “illogical” in its initial response, pointing out how the label had “invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success.” Drake himself maintains that Kendrick’s diss has done damage to his public reputation, from prompting a football arena full of people to sing Kendrick’s “A minor” line to getting him roasted during the otherwise unrelated Oscars broadcast.