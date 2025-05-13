Sure, Coachella and Stagecoach might have kicked off festival season last month, but we’re just getting started on what 2025 music festivals will bring. If you are a globe-trotting music fan, you might opt for adventures like Barcelona for Primavera Sound, New York City for Governors Ball, Chicago for Lollapalooza, and San Francisco for Outside Lands. And for every festival comes unique packing requirements, as weather, vibe, and lodging all play into needs. Uproxx has rounded up some essentials that we’re gonna be using for our own festival journeys this year. From apparel and shoes to edibles and charging cables, you’ll find a little bit of everything below. You can’t over-prepare for a festival, but you certainly can do the opposite, which could result in sore feet, embarrassing festival fits, and having to listen to your friends’ terrible playlists. These are mistakes that should be avoided at all costs. Check out the 2025 Uproxx Music Festival Packing Guide below.

Beats Charging Cables I know, I know. Some may not get excited at the idea of charging cables. But for those of us that get it, this is an essential packing item that just got a lot better. Apple’s cables have a history of fraying and needing to be replaced, but in recent years, a material change to a new woven design has greatly improved the durability. But given the amount of places people need to charge everything from their headphones to their cell phones, these new Beats cables are a serious help for the Apple user. One for the car, one for the portable charger in your bag, one for the work station; all customizable to the sizes, colors, and inputs you need. So yeah, cables are cool. This is a hill I’ll die on. Price: $18.99 – $34.99 Buy Here P.F. Flyers As someone that’s been going to music festivals for decades now, I swear by my P.F. Flyers. For standing on your feet all day without having to resort to full-on dad shoes, nothing compares. For this festival season, the Sandlot-approved shoe brand is serving its Home & Away Collection, which includes the fun, retro colorway you see above along with a line of apparel. We particularly love the coaches jacket for a light statement piece once the weather cools in the evening. Match with the shoes and some solid-color clothing for a festival look that’s as comfortable as it is stylish. Price: Varies Buy Here

PAIGE PAIGE makes impressive looks that fit just as well on the festival grounds as they do for a night of drinks. Their menswear spring collection is full of quiet-luxury staples, including a couple lines of shorts (the Ruiz Terry Short above as well as the lightweight Teague Short) that can elevate a festival fit and show your friends what taste and style look like. The Davion Quarter Zip Pullover, also seen above, is great to pair with the shorts or wear on its own. Even if the new line doesn’t jump out at you, check out PAIGE’s site for a range of offerings (the Jerico Jacket in particular is a lovely piece that feels timeless, especially if you are a festival goer who likes to show up as the sun begins to set). And don’t worry ladies, PAIGE also has extensive offerings for women. There’s a reason why PAIGE has become such a beacon in the fashion world, as it’s a perfect intersection of fashionable design and fine materials. Price: Varies Buy Here Camp Snap Everything old is new again. While technology evolves at a rapid rate, many young people seek out connections to how things used to be, whether it be the return of the iPod or JNCO jeans. This extends to photography, and we’re not just talking about iPhone filters. Camp Snap offers low-cost digital cameras that help revive the feeling of film shooting without the actual film. There’s no screen to check out the photos, so you can relive the thrill of seeing what you got later and live in the moment right now. The camera is rechargeable and holds 500 photos per charge, allowing you to remain present while capturing memories. Price: $69.95 Buy Here

Zen Edibles It’s 2025, weed is legal in many states, and we all know how well it mixes with live music. So, as always, we’re NOT condoning breaking any laws or festival rules. BUT, we are condoning the usage of THC edibles as possible and appropriate. And in a crowded landscape, Zen is a brand that’s quickly become one of my favorites. Whether chocolates or gummies, they stand out both with their relatively quick effectiveness and, no joke, incredible taste. But in addition to using for enjoyment at the music festival, Zen’s line of sleep gummies are ideal for getting a deep rest after the event. We all know how hard it can be to wind down after a big night at a show, or how sometimes other people’s partying can distract from sleep. These gummies give rest the push that it needs with a potent combo of THC, CBD, and Phytomelatonin. Currently available in 8 states, Zen Cannabis is a brand worth seeking out. Price: Varies Buy Here Reebok What’s there to say about Reebok that you don’t already know? The iconic shoe brand would likely be on the Mount Rushmore of sneaker makers, and their current offerings range from classic looks to fresh styles. We are particularly drawn to the former end of that spectrum. We adore the Club C 85 Vintage Shoes, especially the “chalk” color that evokes the classic Reeboks we’ve had in our lives for decades. The Women’s Classic AZ Shoes is another throwback whose design dates back to the ’70s, and the construction of all these shoes shows why they’ve maintained their relevance for so long. On the more modern end, Reebok’s apparel lines have something for everyone, but their Tobe zip-off pants and t-shirt combo is a fashionable look that would be sure to impress at any festival. Price: Varies Buy Here

The NOW Massage No, you can’t “pack” a massage. But you can pack some wellness items that The NOW offers, to both look your best and, maybe more importantly, feel your best after a long day of music festival madness. The Refresh Eye Mask is designed specifically to combat late nights, with algae, vitamin B, and shea oil to hydrate, refresh, and brighten the under-eye area. It also just feels really nice after a long day, pampering yourself with what you deserve. We also recommend the Rose Quartz Gua Sha to help reduce inflammation, improve circulation, firm skin, and promote lymphatic drainage. People often use it on their face, but it’s useful all over the body, especially after a festival. And heck, when you get back to town, treat yourself to a full massage experience to recover from 50,000 steps over a weekend, as The NOW has locations all over the country. Price: $18.00 – $44.00 for products Buy Here Mitchell & Ness It’s not uncommon to see people sporting their favorite sports jersey on festival grounds, and Mitchell & Ness has you covered for statement pieces that show off your fandom. As a local LA festival goer, that means representing my beloved Rams, Lakers, and Angels (don’t laugh). We love the Jerome Bettis throwback above, if only to remind people where The Bus started his career, but their stock runs deep regardless of your team affiliation. And even if a jersey isn’t your style preference, they’ve got an assortment of authentic, vintage sports apparel that speaks to the Philly brand’s longstanding foothold in sports clothing. You know you’ll need a sweater like this sweet Rams pullover when the sun sets this summer. Price: $160 for jersey, $80 for sweater Buy Here

Beats Sure, you might not need headphones AT a music festival, but you def need them if you are traveling TO a music festival. There’s the plane ride, the car ride if you have to share with people with suboptimal taste, and in the shared hotel room. Hell, if you want to take a jog before hitting the event, you are going to need your Power Beats 2. In addition to headphones, Beats also offers phone cases that offer for a variety of iPhone sizes, models, and colors. They’re made from sustainable fibers, compatible with MagSafe charging, and, most importantly, protect your phone from the inevitable drop that’s going to happen at some point during a music festival. Price: $249.99 for Power Beats 2, $49.99 for phone case Buy Here LumiBloom CBD beauty and wellness products are en vogue right now, not so much as a gimmick but as products that can actually help your body recover while supplementing products you might already use. LumiBloom is doing great things in this space, as the BIPOC-owned business offers a range of CBD products that are perfect for the post-festival healing. We particularly like their LumiSport line, which includes offerings like their Pain Relief Freeze Gel, CBD Pain Relieving Spray, Muscle Soothe Stick, and Muscle Relief Stick. Simply apply and let it go to work so you can focus on having a good time and not any of the soreness that festivals can cause. Price: Varies Buy Here

BRĒZ SPIRIT The world of edibles and THC drinks is as crowded as ever, but BRĒZ is doing something special, particularly with its spirit line. Containing 5mg THC, 10mg CBD, and 2200mg Lion’s Mane per shot, this spirit can be consumed straight or mixed as a cocktail, allowing for personalized dosage and limiting the amount of actual consumption you need to do for effects. The combo promotes euphoria, clarity, and relaxation without the negative effects of alcohol, while also tasting quite nice with notes of lemon and florals. Price: $69.00 Buy Here BRU Eyewear x Revolve Being outside all day is a lot on the body, particularly the eyes. And you aren’t going to wear just any old gas station sunglasses to your big music festival. BRU Eyewear has a new collab with Revolve that features a number of styles and colors for both him and her. It’s enough that you can coordinate with your festival fit, ensuring that each day your look will wow without repeating. Plus, the price is quite reasonable for frames of this quality. Price: Varies Buy Here