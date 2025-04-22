olivia rodrigo
Here Are The 2025 Governors Ball Festival Set Times

New York’s top summer music festival, Governors Ball, is less than two months away, so it’s not too soon to get excited about seeing headliners Tyler The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier.

Today (April 22), organizers released the set times for the 2025 edition of the fest, which is held at New York City’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 6 to 8. Tickets are on sale now.

You can check out the Gov Ball 2025 set times below.

Governors Ball Set Times For Friday, June 6

GovBallNYC Stage

12:15-12:45 p.m. — School Of Rock Queens
1:15-1:45 p.m. — Black Party
2:15-2:45 p.m. — Isabel Larosa
3:30-4:15 p.m. — BigXthaPlug
5:00-5:45 p.m. — T-Pain
6:45-7:45 p.m. — Mk.gee
8:45 p.m. — Tyler The Creator

Kiehl’s Stage

12:45-1:15 p.m. — Stolen Gun
1:45-2:15 p.m. — Jean Dawson
2:45-3:30 p.m. — Mannequin Pussy
4:15-5:00 p.m. — Tyla
5:45-6:45 p.m. — The Backseat Lovers
7:45-8:45 p.m. — Benson Boone

The Grove Stage

12:15-12:45 p.m. — Strawberry Launch
1:15-1:45 p.m. — Dogpark
2:15-3:00 p.m. — Matt Champion
3:30-4:15 p.m. — Wasia Project
4:45-5:30 p.m. — The Beaches
6:00-7:00 p.m. — Role Model
7:30-8:30 p.m. — Jpegmafia

Governors Ball Set Times For Saturday, June 7

GovBallNYC Stage

12:00-12:30 p.m. — School Of Rock New York
1:00-1:30 p.m. — Die Spitz
2:00-2:30 p.m. — Yaya Bey
3:15-4:00 p.m. — Marina
4:45-5:30 p.m. — Wallows
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Conan Gray
8:30 p.m. — Olivia Rodrigo

Kiehl’s Stage

12:30-1:00 p.m. — Monobloc
1:30-2:00 p.m. — Lexa Gates
2:30-3:15 p.m. — Artemas
4:00-4:45 p.m. — Mariah The Scientist
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Young Miko
7:30-8:30 p.m. — Feid

The Grove Stage

12:15-12:45 p.m. — Glasshouse
1:15-1:45 p.m. — The Backfires
2:15-3:00 p.m. — The Lemon Twigs
3:30-4:15 p.m. — Orion Sun
4:45-5:30 p.m. — The Garden
6:00-7:00 p.m. — Car Seat Headrest
7:30-8:30 p.m. — Wave To Earth

Governors Ball Set Times For Sunday, June 8

GovBallNYC Stage

12:00-12:30 p.m. — Kids Rock For Kids
1:00-1:30 p.m. — Nourished By Time
2:00-2:30 p.m. — Joey Valence & Brae
3:15-4:00 p.m. — Rave
4:45-5:30 p.m. — Royel Otis
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Mt. Joy
8:30 p.m. — Hozier

Kiehl’s Stage

12:30-1:00 p.m. — Snow Wife
1:30-2:00 p.m. — Militarie Gun
2:30-3:15 p.m. — Amaarae
4:00-4:45 p.m. — The Japanese House
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Clairo
7:30-8:30 p.m. — Glass Animals

The Grove Stage

12:15-12:45 p.m. — Olivia Lunny
1:15-1:45 p.m. — Kyle Dion
2:15-3:00 p.m. — Frost Children
3:30-4:15 p.m. — Mark Ambor
4:45-5:30 p.m. — Berlioz
6:00-7:00 p.m. — Montell Fish
7:30-8:30 p.m. — Key Block

