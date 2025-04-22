Here Are The 2025 Governors Ball Festival Set Times

New York’s top summer music festival, Governors Ball, is less than two months away, so it’s not too soon to get excited about seeing headliners Tyler The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier.

Today (April 22), organizers released the set times for the 2025 edition of the fest, which is held at New York City’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 6 to 8. Tickets are on sale now.

You can check out the Gov Ball 2025 set times below.