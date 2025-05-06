Primavera Sound 2025 Will Be Livestreamed Exclusively Via Amazon Music

The Primavera Sound 2025 lineup is a strong one, headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli XCX. For those who won’t be making the trip out to Barcelona, Spain from June 4 to 8, though, there’s another option: The festival will be livestreamed exclusively via Amazon Music.

The fest will be available to watch via Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. More information can be found here.

This is the fourth year that Primavera Sound has partnered with Amazon Music to livestream the festival. Previous livestreams treated fans to behind-the-scenes content like interviews and more, so keep an eye on Amazon Music’s Primavera coverage to see what sorts of other goodies are offered this year.

As for attending the festival in person, tickets appear to have long been sold out, but there is a waitlist on the event website.

Other lineup highlights include FKA Twigs, Haim, LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Fontaines DC, Central Cee, Beach House, Idles, Clairo, Beabadoobee, Turnstile, TV On The Radio, Wet Leg, The Dare, Floating Points, Stereolab, Yaosobi, Kelly Lee Owens, Paul Kalkbrenner, Hinds, Sturgill Simpson, Glass Beams, Black County New Roads, Kim Deal, Denzel Curry, Chat Pile, Cat Power Plays Dylan, Waxahatchee, and MJ Lenderman.