Earlier this year, Uproxx launched The SOUND+VISION Awards, a first-of-its-kind celebration of creative direction designed to bring our audience closer to the visionary collaborators who empower artists and help drive music culture forward.

On September 22, 2024, we’ll host creative directors, stars, and storytellers at our first IRL awards ceremony. The event will be held at will.i.am’s FYI Campus in Hollywood. Hosted by comedian/musician Reggie Watts with musical performances by J. Rocc and Isaiah Collier, the event will feature a star-studded list of attendees and presenters.

Honorees include:

Tino Schaedler creative director for Travis Scott, Andre 3000, and SAULT.

Adrian Martinez, creative director for Bad Bunny and 6lack.

Tyler, The Creator’s headline performance at Camp Flog Gnaw.

ODESZA’s live show lead, Sean Kusanagi.

Eric Haze – the designer behind some of the most revered logos in music history – is being given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“This award show is core to what Uproxx is all about as a brand,” says CEO Jarret Myer. “It lives at the intersection of design, culture, music, and lifestyle.”

Uproxx is partnering with Hennessy for the event, with bespoke cocktails planned for both the brunch and event portions of the day. Oysters and caviar will be served, along with a range of small plates, created by the culinary design studio AnanasAnanas.

If you didn’t get the elusive invite, fear not – Uproxx will share photos by Indie Sleaze icon ToastyCakes next week, along with recipes for the bespoke Hennesey cocktails featured throughout the event.