Yesterday (April 25) saw a major loss for the worlds of music, acting, and activism: Harry Belafonte died at 96 years old. His passing sparked many fond remembrances, including an Instagram post from Questlove.
The Roots drummer’s message begins, “Shining example of how to use your platform to make change in the world. Hi$ activi$m was crucial for the civil rights movement. His activism was key in the anti apartheid movement.” It later concludes, “If there is one lesson we can learn from him it is ‘what can I do to help mankind?’ Thank You Harry Belafonte!”
Find Questlove’s full post below.
“Shining example of how to use your platform to make change in the world.
Hi$ activi$m was crucial for the civil rights movement. His activism was key in the anti apartheid movement.
I once read a touching story of @theweeknd explaining how learning how #WeAreTheWorld (organized by, you guessed it Belafonte) was not only key to his jacksonesque vocal delivery but his family being the key family that benefited from the funds that record raised to relocate his family to safety in Canada.
Before the pandemic the storyline to @summerofsoulmovie was Belafontecentric once @selema explained to us how his father personally uprooted his legendary father #HughMasekela from the 60s South African apartheid & brought him to live in New York City & planted the seeds of activism in him.
He represented many things to us: fun calypso music, iconic acting (I came to know him as #GeechieDan in the iconic #UptownSaturdayNight as a child)—but most importantly he taught me to think in terms of ‘WE’ not ‘I’.
That stuck with me.
If there is one lesson we can learn from him it is ‘what can I do to help mankind?’
Thank You Harry Belafonte!”