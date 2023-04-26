Yesterday (April 25) saw a major loss for the worlds of music, acting, and activism: Harry Belafonte died at 96 years old. His passing sparked many fond remembrances, including an Instagram post from Questlove.

The Roots drummer’s message begins, “Shining example of how to use your platform to make change in the world. Hi$ activi$m was crucial for the civil rights movement. His activism was key in the anti apartheid movement.” It later concludes, “If there is one lesson we can learn from him it is ‘what can I do to help mankind?’ Thank You Harry Belafonte!”

Find Questlove’s full post below.