Vic Mensa Announces The Birth Of His Son, Mansa Musa Mensa

According to US Weekly, Chicago rapper Vic Mensa has joined his good friend and longtime partner-in-rhyme Chance The Rapper in the fraternity of rap dads. Vic welcomed his son with girlfriend Melanie into the world eight months ago, keeping the birth under wraps until now.

Vic landed on the name Mansa Musa Mensa, taking the name of the historical Mali kingdom emperor who ruled from 1312 C.E. to 1337 C.E. and is known for being one of the wealthiest rulers ever. “Mansa Musa is just a very well-known figure in African history and amongst African people of the diaspora all across the globe, primarily for his wealth,” Vic explained. He says that he wanted to honor African history, saying, “The history of Africa is diminished and devalued as a tool of oppression of African people as a justification for the enslavement and continued exploitation of African people in the African continent.”

Considering certain people are trying to end the observance of Black History Month, he might be onto something.

Becoming a father could explain Vic’s relative radio silence since releasing his album Victor in 2023. Likewise, the reveal may mean that he’s ready to begin working on new music again, so perhaps there’s a follow-up in the works.