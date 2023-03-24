Victoria Monét is finally kicking off her Jaguar II era. Tonight, she has shared her new single, “Smoke,” a scorching collaboration with Lucky Daye.

The song itself is an ode to weed, rife with clever metaphors and allusions, demonstrating that both Monét and Lucky’s pen game remains untouchable. Accompanied by a beat produced by D’Mile, the song has all the makings of a sexy, funky, carefree anthem.

“Little fireworks that light up for me / In my fingertips I burn my worries / Do it somethin’ like that eight-track shorty / Keep it in rotation, it’s a celebration every time we smoke,” the two sing on the song’s chorus.

In the video, the two are seen in the desert, with Monét laying in a lawn chair, and Lucky cooking at the grill. The two later make an escape on motorcycle, and arrive to a motel. Toward the end of the video, Monét is seen pole dancing, as the camera zooms out, and reveals she is inside a glass bong, over which Lucky is seated.

According to Monét, fans can expect her upcoming album Jaguar II, to arrive soon. Jaguar II will mark her first release since signing to RCA Records.

“’Smoke’ is the beginning of a new era for me! Exhaling the old and inhaling the new.” said Monét in a statement. “I am also really happy that this release is with collaborators I consider family! I can’t wait to elevate. I want all the smoke!”

