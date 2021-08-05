After the release of her debut album, Jaguar last year, Victoria Monét has been laying low. As one of the go-to songwriters for pop stars like Ariana Grande, and a frequent collaborator with her on songs like “Monopoly,” the R&B star is just starting to get her career underway as a solo artist. After Jaguar came out last summer, she was focusing on becoming a mother. In an interview today she told Apple Music that being a mom has changed her perspective because “I have a little angel in my arms daily to remind me of the importance of life.”

Speaking of the importance of life, today, she’s back on the scene with a brand new song called “Coastin’,” that features production from The Stereotypes and channels all the best parts about summer. Talking further with Apple, Monét said she made the sunny new song during winter, and was channeling what she wanted to feel. “It was definitely a lot of fun and I actually made it in the winter time, so it was an interesting, nice way to escape into an, cause we were also still pretty quarantined and social distanced. So I was able to kind of jump into a summertime that I wish existed and just, I was really inspired by some old classics, one being “Tell Me” by Groove Theory. I just wanted that energy.”

Check out the funky new song above, and look more new music and the follow-up to Jaguar coming soon.