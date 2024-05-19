The future of The Vince Staples Show may not be clear. But, fans can rest assured knowing that the “When Sparks Fly” rapper has new music on the way.

Today (May 19), Vince Staples announced his next album, Dark Times, across the entertainer’s official social media pages. In a note shared on Instagram, Vince outlined his professional journey which served as an inspiration for the forthcoming project.

“Eleven years ago, a young, uncertain version of myself was given an opportunity with Def Jam Recordings,” he wrote. “I released my first project under their banner, ‘Shyne Coldchain Vol 2,’ a year later. I was unsure of what to expect from the world of music, but deeply aware of what I needed: a change in my surroundings and a clear understanding of self. Ten years and seven projects later, I’ve found that clarity. Now, I share with you my final Def Jam release, Dark Times. 5.24.24.”

To give supporters a taste of what’s to come, Vince went on to upload a snippet of one of the body of work’s upcoming tracks, “Shame On The Devil.”

SHAME ON THE DEVIL pic.twitter.com/fnvvYQn9JL — vince (@vincestaples) May 19, 2024

Dark Times is Vince’s follow-up to 2022’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

Continue below to view the tentative artwork and confirmed tracklist.