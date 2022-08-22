Amazon Music has its sights set on locking down the concert streaming market and with incredible partnerships with Dreamville, Guap (formerly known as Guapdad 4000), Kanye West and Drake, and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival to its name, it’s off to a great start. Next up, Amazon and Long Beach rapper Vince Staples are inviting fans on a “Walk Through Ramona Park” to commemorate Vince’s latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart with a live stream of his upcoming show at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles tomorrow (August 23).

The 90-minute stream will encompass 30 songs from across Vince’s catalog including some of his earliest songs. The show will be available to stream beginning at 8 pm PT via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, the Amazon Music mobile app, and Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Vince’s star continues to rise, as Deadline and Variety recently reported on a pair of upcoming acting roles. In addition to joining Jack Harlow in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump (if he doesn’t mention going to Sizzler, I will riot), he was also cast in a Showtime pilot based on The Wood. He also recently released his Z2 comic book Limbo Beach after being forced to postpone his Limbo Beach Carnival due to overwhelming demand.