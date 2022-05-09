Good news, comic book (and Vince Staples) fans: This month, after four months of delays, Vince’s Z2 comic book, Limbo Beach, finally arrives. The book, which was announced in June 2021, will finally be arriving in “mid-May,” according to an update sent by Z2 Comics last month, and to celebrate, Vince has announced the Limbo Beach Carnival in his hometown, Long Beach, taking place on Thursday, May 12 at El Dorado Park. Vince’s dedication to The Beach is well-known thanks to his musical shout-outs and a wealth of local events, such as the Limbo Beach Carnival, and his appearance at the Activate Uptown block party in 2016.

IF YOU IN THE CITY IM THROWING A CARNIVAL @ EL DORADO PARK ITS FREE BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY. THIS THURSDAY. pic.twitter.com/zLkIL5WfQp — RPBMH 💔 OUT NOW (@vincestaples) May 9, 2022

Staples is fresh off the release of his newest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, named for the neighborhood in which he grew up in Long Beach. The project was his most commercially-appealing effort yet, led by the Mustard-produced single “Magic” and featuring introspective but enticing cuts such as “Rose Street” and “When Sparks Fly.” He recently performed the album in its entirety as part of a livestreaming special, Ramona Park Broke My Heart: The Musical on Moment House.

Click the link below to reserve your copy and cop some limited edition merch! See you there!https://t.co/jEI1nsd6eJ — Z2 Comics (@Z2comics) May 9, 2022

And as far as Limbo Beach goes, you can find out more on Z2 Comics’ website. It’s written by Vince Staples, Bryan Edward Hill, and Chris Robinson, illustrated by Buster Moody, and available in standard softcover and hardcover, deluxe, and super deluxe editions with plenty of goodies for hardcore fans.