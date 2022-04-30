Earlier this month, the live streaming platform, Moment House, announced that they would be hosting a performance from Vince Staples. The Compton rapper will be performing songs from his latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, which featured singles like “Magic” and came out in early April.

The streams will be tomorrow and Monday, and according to a post from Moment House, Vince will not only be performing songs from his new album for the first time, but also including cuts from his entire catalogue. “On 5/1 & 5/2, join us with @vincestaples for the premiere of Ramona Heart Broke My Heart THE MUSICAL, an immersive Moment featuring Staples as he performs his new album along with music spanning his entire catalog,” reads the caption of the Instagram post previewing the event. “Tickets available now, link in bio.” Check out a preview of the set above.

It looks like the partnership will also include exclusive merch from this era:

Please note for those who might not be familiar — Moment House offers digital experiences, this is not a show that fans can physically attend, but would watch at home on their own devices. Tickets are available here, the show is scheduled to start at either 4 PM or 7 PM PST, based on time zones.