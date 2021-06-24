Vince Staples may be gearing up for the release of his upcoming self-titled album, but that’s not the only exciting project the rapper has in the works. Staples revealed that he’s partnered with Z2 Comics to co-author a science fiction graphic novel titled Limbo Beach.

Staples and Z2 Comics shared a first look at the novel’s illustration style Thursday. Limbo Beach was co-written by Vince Staples alongside novelists Bryan Edward Hill and Chris Robinson, with illustrations by Buster Moody. According to the summary on Z2 Comic’s website, the story follows a group of “a band of misfit teenage raiders” as they explore an abandoned amusement park run by adolescents that give them super powers.

In a statement alongside the novel’s announcement, Staples described the world in which the story takes place:

“Limbo Beach is the story of lost children fighting to regain their stolen youth. It takes place in a world similar to the one that we all live in, where we are shaped by our experiences and those around us. I appreciate the opportunity to create these stories in a way that I never have before. Hopefully it is the first of many.”

Limbo Beach is slated for a December 2021 release. Pre-order it here.