‘Abbott Elementary’ Fans Are Freaking Out About Its Latest Cameos, Including Vince Staples And A 76ers Legend

In just two short seasons, Abbott Elementary has become an outright sensation. The show, which is kind of like The Office or Parks And Recreation set in a Philadelphia public elementary school, has garnered rave reviews for its heart and laugh-out-loud comedic touch. However, another aspect of its popularity that can’t be overlooked is its cameos and commitment to its Philadelphia setting.

While comedian/rapper Zack Fox played an integral role in the first season, the second season has upped the ante, with a hilarious appearance from Philly Flyers mascot Gritty, and in the show’s latest episode which aired last night, Vince Staples and 76ers legend Andre Iguodala. They join a cast that is already full of delightful comedic personalities including Tyler James Williams (from Everybody Hates Chris), Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Quinta Brunson, the show’s creator and main character, rookie educator Janine Teagues.

Vince Staples is guest starring in this weeks Abbott episode!?!? I gasped when I saw him omg. Wow 😂 — ✯ (@lifeiscrazy_365) December 8, 2022

Bruh, Abbott Elementary just casually throwing Vince Staples in the mix is crazy. What is HAPPENING 😭 — Jiikae (@Jiikae) December 8, 2022

They put Vince Staples in Abbott Elementary. Every other sitcom can go. First Zack Fox and now this? Nothing will ever top it — Zhael 🇮🇪 (@porkue) December 8, 2022

no cameo has ever delighted me more than VINCE STAPLES ON ABBOTT — alexa (@alexamargorian) December 8, 2022

And since Staples is cast as a romantic rival to Williams’ Gregory for Janine’s affections, fans are rightfully freaking out, since Greg and Janine are the show’s “will they, won’t they” couple. Williams and Brunson’s smoldering chemistry doesn’t hurt either.

Janine, stop wasting your time with Gregory when you can have Vince Staples. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/6V6ApsMNsG — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) December 8, 2022

Listen. I can’t handle Gregory AND Janine dating other people. Somebody better get Vince Staples tf outta here. #AbbottElementary — Tonyé (@astoldbyTJ) December 8, 2022

gregory in this white t shirt and chain. janine if you don’t do something, i will. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/4ZsKxXneiq — andi candy 🤎 (@ehhandi) December 8, 2022

Iggy’s appearance is played more for straight laughs, as he appears as the boyfriend of the school’s irresponsible principal, Ava (portrayed by James). Fans were naturally excited to get yet another Philly reference on the show, which has nodded to Sixers basketball a couple of times this season, including with Janine’s Halloween costume of James Harden.

I haven’t been a fan of this season so far but last night’s episode was great. Vince Staples possibly stealing Janine away from Everybody hates Chris plus the end… lmao pic.twitter.com/H5F82kFrVX — 稔さん01 (@mxnxrxsan01) December 8, 2022

Ava’s boyfriend is Andre Iguodala?! Between Vince Staples and Iggy this episode was full of surprises! What a way to end the winter finale! #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/tUKRFDDhUG — marcie (@LBMarcie) December 8, 2022

Okay, but the scream I SCRUMPT when he exited the car. Ava really dated Allen Iverson, and now Iggy. No one like her forreal. 🐐#AbbottElementary https://t.co/sdxZHE4KYA — Sarah Padillo (@_SarahPadillo) December 8, 2022

The show is going into its winter hiatus. Still, it will return in early 2023 — undoubtedly with more fun surprises and complications in the ongoing story of the interoffice romance between Janine and Greg (and hopefully, more Ava/Iggy shenanigans).