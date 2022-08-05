MTV Video Music Awards season is approaching. Last month, MTV unveiled the full list of nominations for the 2022 VMAs, which are set to go down on August 28. Now, what the broadcast will look like is starting to become more clear, as the first set of artists set to perform on the show was revealed today: Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello with Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco. The show usually has a lot more performers than just a handful, so this first artist drop is surely just the start of what should shape up to be a worthwhile lineup.

It could be an even bigger night for Anitta than just her time on stage, as she’s also nominated for Best Latin with “Envolver.” In that category, she’s up against fellow performer Balvin and Skrillex’s “In Da Getto,” Balvin’s sole nomination. Meanwhile, Panic! At The Disco has a Best Alternative nomination with “Viva Las Vengeance.”

Elsewhere on the nomination side of things, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X are tied for having the most, as they’ve each racked up seven nods for this year’s show.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.