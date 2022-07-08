Super producer Murda Beatz is keeping the heat on this summer. On his latest single, “No Mas,” Murda delivers a sexy, summery, string-infused beat, and is joined by Quavo, J Balvin, and Anitta as they each deliver fiery verses.

Quavo’s verse is the only one completely in English, as the Migo proclaims, “Migo don’t know Spanish, but my ‘migos got them tings.” Perhaps this shall put those rumors of a split to rest. Balvin delivers the following verse, ready to stake claim to Miami as a party lord. Delivering a powerful bridge is Brazilian superstar Anitta, embracing the fact that she is not only a pop icon in her home country but internationally.

The song’s music video, directed by Jackson Tisi, shows Murda, Quavo, Balvin, and Anitta partying it up in Miami.

It is worth noting that Pharrell doesn’t have any singing or rapping parts on the song, but co-produced it with Murda. He also does not appear in the video. However, those with a good ear can faintly hear one of his signature four-count starts beneath Murda’s famous “Murda on the beat, so it’s not nice” tag.

“It’s a record I’m excited about,” said Murda in a statement, “bringing four different worlds together; America, Colombia, Brazil, and Canada. And, of course, having the chance to work alongside a legendary producer like Pharrell is incredible. It’s just the perfect record for the summer”

Check out “No Mas” above.

Anitta is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.