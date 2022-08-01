Anitta Shares A Preview Of A New Missy Elliott Collaboration, ‘Lobby’

Anitta’s big 2022 is far from over. The Brazilian pop star who wowed at Coachella with Snoop Dogg and Saweetie joining her on stage, has stayed firmly on the radar following the April release of her album Versions Of Me. She was recently named one of PETA’s two “Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities Of 2022,” and appeared on “No Mas” by her boyfriend Murda Beatz along with J Balvin, Quavo, and Pharrell. Pretty soon, you’ll be able to add Missy Elliott to that growing list of Anitta’s collaborators when their new track, “Lobby” comes out on the upcoming deluxe edition of Versions Of Me.

“Versions Of Me Deluxe coming soon,” Anitta tweeted this past weekend. This was just the first teaser from the “Envolver” singer.

Versions of Me Deluxe coming soon — Anitta (@Anitta) July 30, 2022

The trilingual Anitta put out a short PSA type clip, saying she has three music videos on deck from the deluxe album. In Portuguese, Spanish, and Portuguese, she explained that she’ll be dropping one each week until the extended album drop.

Anitta announces 3 new music videos for week until the release of the "Versions of Me" extended album. pic.twitter.com/DitWTe8wc6 — Anitta Press (@AnittaPress) July 30, 2022

Then, after posting a photo with Missy Elliott to her Instagram Stories saying, “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she let Missy do the rest of the talking for her. “Anitta one of the sweetest artist & had me laughing so hard yesterday,” Missy said in a tweet along with the photo. “You a Star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you & your Team you all treated me with so much LOVE & KINDNESS. Let’s go #Lobby”

.@Anitta one of the sweetest artist & had me laughing so hard yesterday🤣😂You a Star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you & your Team you all treated me with so much LOVE & KINDNESS🙏🏾💜 Let’s go🙌🏾#Lobby pic.twitter.com/wbuUHCF0JP — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 7, 2022

Along with “Lobby,” Anitta also confirmed a song called “El Que Espera” featuring Colombian singer Maluma. But she shared a clip of “Lobby” on her TikTok saying “Lobby featuring Missy Elliot is coming, are you ready?”:

https://www.tiktok.com/@anitta/video/7126926030362692870?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6896258845979805189