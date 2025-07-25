Anthony Edwards is currently one of the NBA’s most exciting talents, an unapologetic shooting guard who’s just as entertaining in off-court interviews as he is dynamic on the court. As if that wasn’t enough proof he’s one of God’s favorites, he also, apparently, has impeccable music taste and a future as a successful A&R.

That is, if his first contribution to the ongoing Culture Jam project is anything to judge by. “Damage Control,” the first single from the Edwards-curated Legend In My Hood compilation, features the unexpected combination of Wale and Pusha T over a beat by Don Cannon and… well… it’s a perfect three-man weave of a track, with Wale playing the finesse guard, Pusha playing the punishing power forward, Don Cannon directing traffic like a Hall of Fame point guard.

I say “unlikely combo” up there, but honestly, it’s kind of a wonder this didn’t happen sooner. Although Virginia Beach isn’t part of the DMV area proper, these things get lumped together enough that you’d think they’d have crossed paths. And while Wale is better known as more of a backpack rapper — sorry, Ralph, you know it’s true — while Pusha is hip-deep in the streets, the former was associated with a crew of street rappers for the better part of a decade, and Push is widely regarded as one of the upper echelon examples of his subgenre, lyrically.

But hey, it’s happening now, and it’s well-worth the wait. Check it out above.