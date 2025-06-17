After announcing their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, with “Ace Trumpets,” Clipse kick their promo into high gear with the opulent video for “So Be It,” their second single.

Over a stringent violin sample, the Thornton brothers unload a string of cavalier boasts and threats that reveal their intentions to bait “smoke,” and let the chips fall where they may. Of special note is the foreshortened third verse, which fans on social media are sure refers specifically to Kanye West, with whom Pusha had apparently fallen out after previously going to war with Drake on his behalf.

You cried in front of me, you died in front of me

Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me

Heard Utopia had moved right up the street

And her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat

The ‘net gon’ call it the way that they see it

But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it

They wouldn’t believe it, but I can’t unsee it

Lucky I ain’t TMZ it, so be it, so be it

Watch the video for Clipse’s “So Be It” above.

Let God Sort Em Out is due 7/11 via Roc Nation. You can find more info here.