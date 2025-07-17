Pusha T Downplays Criticisms Of Clipse’s Coke-Fueled Content

Amid Clipse’s resurgence behind the fan and critically acclaimed comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out, a new complaint about the coke-rap connoisseurs’ output has emerged on online. While there are plenty who joke that Pusha T and Malice’s street tales get them through their white-collar nine-to-fives, some have begun to question whether they have anything else in the tank.

However, taking the same fatalistic outlook as their album’s title, Pusha brushed off those criticisms during the duo’s recent appearance on the Joe and Jada podcast with fellow mixtape era faves Fat Joe and Jadakiss.

“Rap has always come from a real place,” he said. “At this point, I liken it to somebody that likes mob movies. I don’t watch horror, I watch A&E; it’s scarier, I believe it. You can’t please everybody. 23 years in this? I’m not tryna please nobody but myself, that’s what I care about. I know that my taste, my ear, and what it is that I wanna hear that resonates with that type of person, that’s the type of person I wanna talk to. The person who says that… man, I’m sure I don’t even gel with you anyway. I’m positive I don’t like you. I take it with a grain of salt, but more importantly, I know who my family is.”

The Thornton brothers don’t play about family; throughout their new album, Pusha particularly airs grievances with rappers like Travis Scott, whose actions he sees as disrespectful to longtime collaborator Pharrell.

