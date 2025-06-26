If you’ve been following Sparkling Ice and Uproxx’s Sparkling Sessions 2.0 Tour, you already know Grammy winner Lucky Daye recently shut down NYC with an electric rooftop performance ahead of Governors Ball weekend. What you didn’t see? The R&B icon putting his tastebuds on the line in a high-stakes, backstage flavor challenge with some surprising twists.

Before Daye headlined the city’s hottest party – hyping a crowd filled with music insiders and cultural tastemakers as they sipped on vibrant cocktails and snacked on local bites – he hit some sweet (and sour) notes as part of the Sparkling Ice Taste Test. The set up: an ice-cold roster of the boldest Sparkling Ice bottles, no labels, no hints, and hard-hitting questions to match. As Daye sampled a plethora of flavors, he opened up about everything from his rawest lyrics to his plans to get up close and personal with fans in the coming year.

Fresh off his critically acclaimed album Algorithm, Daye seems poised to capitalize on his earned momentum – and it sounds like he’s ready to use his spot on Sparkling Ice’s “Anything But Subtle” Tour to launch the next era of his sound. Check out the full taste test video above and stay tuned for where Sparkling Ice and Uproxx will show up next.