Watch ODESZA And SNAPDRAGON Put The Finishing Touches On Their Dream Installation

by: Uproxx authors
Teaming with the art collective SETUP and SNAPDRAGON, ODESZA spent the past month bringing their dream installation – ECHOES – to their “The Last Goodbye” Tour finale on July 4th-6th at the Gorge.

For anyone who knows the band, ODESZA clearly isn’t afraid of a little spectacle. Whether it’s bringing in a massive drumline or adding intense pyro to their tours, nothing is off the table for the electronic duo.

The third part of this four-part series, “Power To Move” (above) shows the final week leading up to ODESZA’s finale at the Gorge. The pressure is on to make all the pieces work together, beat the clock (and heat!), and deliver an installation that deeply connects with fans.

Watch to see if the three collaborators — ODESZA, SNAPDRAGON, and SETUP — get everything done in time and build an installation that was truly resonant with 66,000 concert attendees.

