The first weekend of Coachella 2022 has come and go, with The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia closing things out with their headlining set last night (in place of Kanye West after he pulled out of the fest last-minute). It was quite the way to put a cap on the big weekend, especially since it appears The Weeknd’s set included a nod to Bella Hadid, his ex.

During an outro of “Save Your Tears,” a voicemail could be heard, in which a woman’s voice says, “Hey, it’s me. I know it’s been a while but I was just thinking about you and I’m sorry about everything. I miss you.”

The Weeknd really made an outro on "Save Your Tears" with a Bella Hadid apology voicemail at Coachella pic.twitter.com/NFORB6KKqi — 😮‍💨 (@hxsvx7) April 18, 2022

A prominent theory is that the voice in the recording belongs to Hadid:

damn is that rlly Bella Hadid's voice mail??? The Weeknd rlly not playing around this time — ludyakasanova (@kasanovaludya) April 18, 2022

Did The Weeknd just play an apology voice-mail from Bella Hadid during this coachella set?!?!?!?!?? https://t.co/SLSBD83Z6H — Jeff Snrs ♥✍ (@JeffSnrs) April 18, 2022

i’m cryinggg there’s no way the weeknd played a bella hadid voicemail at coachella 😭 — ‏ً (@yslwifey) April 18, 2022

Hadid and The Weeknd had an on-and-off relationship between 2015 and 2019. It been theorized that even before last night, Hadid was part of the Dawn FM universe, as a lyric on “Here We Go… Again” has been interpreted to be about her: “Your girlfriend’s tryna pair you with somebody more famous / But instead you ended up with someone so basic, faceless / Someone to take your pictures and frame it.”

Check out a clip from The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” outro above.