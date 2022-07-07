Since 2017, Westside Boogie has been signed to Eminem‘s label Shady Records. Because of this, he’s been able to talk to the iconic rapper and even receive some wisdom from him about performing and taking criticism. He discussed some of this on Raquel Harper’s It’s Tricky podcast (as HipHopDX notes).

“Performance-wise, he told me stop stage-diving ’cause I can get sued,” he said. “That’s just a physical thing. He don’t like how I be jumping in the crowd ’cause he said I could get sued and how he got into fight for doing that. But I just like jumping into the crowd — it’s like my thing, you know what I’m saying? So I don’t know if that’s necessarily good advice, but that’s the advice he gave me.”

He continued, “Music advice, he talked to me about not taking everything personal from blogs, ’cause it’s hard for me because my music is so genuine to me. So not seeing good responses sometimes frustrates me ’cause I know how much I put into it, but I think that’s every artist. Plus, coming from a neighborhood where we can’t let nobody punk us, gotta stand up for ourselves, when somebody come for me crazy on the internet, it’s always hard to not reply.”