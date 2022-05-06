It looks like 2022 will finally be the year that Westside Boogie delivers a new album to the world. The last time he dropped a full-length project, which was 2019’s Everythings For Sale, the Compton rapper went simply by Boogie. Since then, he’s undergone a name change, freestyles over a number of rap’s most popular recent beats, and laid off a few guest verses. In addition to that, Boogie dropped his first official single, “Outside” with Joey Badass, towards the end of 2020 which signified the start of a new chapter in his career. That continues Boogie’s latest release.

Westside Boogie returns with “Stuck” and it’s an honest effort that sees him admit to being confined to his roots. While fame and success might cause some to run away from the responsibilities and dangers of home, Boogie says he’s yet to fully detach himself from his home. “It’s somethin’ ’bout the hood, I love it, I ain’t goin’, no, I’m stuck,” he raps on the song’s chorus.

The new track arrives after Boogie confirmed that his sophomore album will be titled More Black Superheroes. The news was shared through posts from Boogie and his label Shady Records. A release date for the project has yet to be revealed, but “Stuck” and news about More Black Superheroes both arrive after Boogie connected with Shelley fka DRAM for their recent collaboration, “Aight.”

You can check out the video for “Stuck” above.