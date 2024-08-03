What Are The Features On Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures 2?’

While the world was catching up on its beauty rest, Kanye West (Ye) and Ty Dolla Sign were plotting. The duo decided to give their supporters what they’ll been begging for—their Vultures 2 album.

Now that the anticipated album is officially available across streaming platforms, listeners are picking through it to unveil the special features. To save you some time, we’ve done it for you. Continue below for more information about Vultures 2, including the tracklist, features, artwork, and more.