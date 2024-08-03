What Are The Features On Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures 2?’

While the world was catching up on its beauty rest, Kanye West (Ye) and Ty Dolla Sign were plotting. The duo decided to give their supporters what they’ll been begging for—their Vultures 2 album.
Now that the anticipated album is officially available across streaming platforms, listeners are picking through it to unveil the special features. To save you some time, we’ve done it for you. Continue below for more information about Vultures 2, including the tracklist, features, artwork, and more.
Tracklist
1. “Slide”
2. “Time Moving Slow”
3. “Field Trip” Feat. Playboi Carti, Don Toliver & Kodak Black
4. “Fried”
5. “Isabella”
6. “Promotion” Feat. Future
7. “Husband”
8. “Lifestyle” Feat. Lil Wayne
9. “Maybe”
10. “Bomb”
11. “River”
12. “530”
13. “Dead”
14. “Forever Rolling”
15. “Sky City”
16. “My Soul”
Features
In total, Vultures 2 seems to have five guest appearances. Across the body of work, fans can look forward to guest verses from Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Future, and Lil Wayne.
Artwork
View the official cover below.
Tour
In this stage of his creative venture, Ye has opted out of touring in favor of unique listening experiences with fans. Over on Instagram, the duo announced their next two listening experiences will be held on August 23 in Korea and August 25 in Taiwan.
Vultures 2 is out now via YZY. Find more information here.