Big Sean has proved time and time again that he’s going to ride with his home team. This brother of musical bandits, still includes Kanye West (Ye). Yesterday (July 19), the “Precision” rapper made that clear.

During a livestream, Big Sean shutdown online fan theories that Ye was the person behind his supposed Better Me Than You album leaks.

“I know he didn’t do that because look at this,” he said. “You see this plaque right here? That’s 185 million records sold under GOOD Music. I love GOOD Music. He done made more money off my music than I did.”

Although Pusha T, GOOD Music’s former president, has hanged up his public support of Ye, Big Sean surely hasn’t. In fact, Big Sean stood by Ye’s character while doubling down on the rejection of rumors that he could have professionally betrayed him.

“I had access to a lot of exclusive [things],” he said. “[And it’s] not just him—other people too. I would never leak nobody’s sh*t. So I know he ain’t do that. Whoever started that rumor, y’all on some bullsh*t.”

Watch the full clip below.

Better Me Than You is out August 9 via FF to Def Entertainment. Find more information here.