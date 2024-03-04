Will Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures 2’ Drop This Week?

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign may have been spending the past week insisting there’s a conspiracy against them in the recording industry (despite still receiving enough streams for their album, Vultures 1, and its singles that they debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s albums chart even challenged Beyoncé for the top Hot 100 spot two weeks in a row), but that may not stop them from continuing to release new projects under the Vultures moniker. Early last week, Timbaland tweeted, “Vulture Vol 2 OTW,” prompting fans to speculate when a second installment of Vultures would be released.

Like I said Vulture Vol 2 OTW 🔥🔥 — Timbaland (@Timbaland) February 25, 2024

According a since-deleted post from West, March 8 is the expected release date for the album, but before getting too excited, here’s your reminder that the first Vultures was allegedly due for release months ago, but was repeatedly pushed back without notice, eventually dropping on February 10 — but not without issues. The album’s distributor FUGA declared that it was never supposed to be released through FUGA, resulting in the album being pulled from Apple Music, while FUGA works with other platforms to have it removed. Meanwhile, the estate of Donna Summer filed a lawsuit against West for interpolating Summer’s hit song “I Feel Love” on “Good (Don’t Die)” without permission.

So, take the March 8 release date with a grain of salt, as it’s entirely possible the album could get deleted, canceled, or otherwise delayed at the last minute, without warning. Of course, for anyone still waiting for Kanye West albums in 2024, that possibility probably won’t deter them.