Following the release of her well-received 2022 debut album Hypnos, Ravyn Lenae has teamed up with the ultimate collaborator, Ty Dolla Sign, on a new single, “Dream Girl.” The song also coincides with the announcement of Lenae’s Bird’s Eye tour that is set to kick off later this year.
The tour is a two-parter, with a North American run in October and then some European shows in November. Tickets go on sale on June 28 at 10 a.m. PT, and more information can be found on Lenae’s website. Additionally, she’ll also be supporting Omar Apollo (a former tourmate) for a one-off performance at the iconic Red Rocks.
Listen to “Dream Girl” above and check out the tour dates below.
Ravyn Lenae 2024 Tour Dates: Bird’s Eye
09/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater *
10/05 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/08 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/10 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
10/12 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/18 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
10/20 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/10 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
11/11 — Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen
11/12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
11/15 — Paris, France @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge
11/17 — Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique
11/18 — London, England @ Brixton Electric
11/19 — Manchester, England @ Gorilla
* supporting Omar Apollo
Bird’s Eye is out 8/9 via Atlantic. Find out more information here.