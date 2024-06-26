Following the release of her well-received 2022 debut album Hypnos, Ravyn Lenae has teamed up with the ultimate collaborator, Ty Dolla Sign, on a new single, “Dream Girl.” The song also coincides with the announcement of Lenae’s Bird’s Eye tour that is set to kick off later this year.

The tour is a two-parter, with a North American run in October and then some European shows in November. Tickets go on sale on June 28 at 10 a.m. PT, and more information can be found on Lenae’s website. Additionally, she’ll also be supporting Omar Apollo (a former tourmate) for a one-off performance at the iconic Red Rocks.

Listen to “Dream Girl” above and check out the tour dates below.